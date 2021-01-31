Jackson St. looks to extend streak vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-13, 2-5) vs. Jackson State (3-5, 3-0)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In its last five wins against the Golden Lions, Jackson State has won by an average of 8 points. Arkansas-Pine Bluff's last win in the series came on Jan. 29, 2018, a 60-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has relied heavily on its seniors. Shaun Doss Jr., Markedric Bell, Dequan Morris and Terrance Banyard have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Golden Lions points over the team's last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 80.3 points per game and allowed 53.7 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 56.7 points scored and 78 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 28.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last six road games, scoring 54.3 points, while allowing 81.8 per game.

STOUT STATE: Jackson State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all SWAC teams. Over their last five games, the Tigers have forced opponents into turnovers on 26.3 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25