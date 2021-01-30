Newcastle ends 5-game losing streak with 2-0 win at Everton

Newcastle's Callum Wilson reacts after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP) AP

Newcastle ended its five-match losing streak in the Premier League as two second-half goals by Callum Wilson earned a 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday to ease the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

Wilson headed in a right-wing corner in the 73rd minute before slotting home a finish on the counterattack in stoppage time to hand Newcastle its first victory in the league since Dec. 12.

Two points in the intervening nine games had plunged Newcastle toward the relegation zone and although it is still in fifth-to-last place, Bruce will be pleased not just with the result but the nature of the performance at Goodison Park.

Everton was restricted to only half-chances unlike Newcastle, which — in Wilson — had the game’s most lively player.

The striker’s powerful header from a corner was tipped onto the crossbar by Jordan Pickford in the first half, before he side-footed wide soon after halftime after being played in by winger Ryan Fraser.

After giving Newcastle the lead with his ninth league goal this season, Wilson had an opportunity to make it 2-0 after rounding Pickford, but his shot from a tight angle struck the post.

He eventually doubled his tally for the afternoon after receiving a cross-field pass from Jamal Lewis and beating Pickford with a low shot.

It was only Everton’s second league defeat in 10 games stretching back to Nov. 28.