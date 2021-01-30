North Alabama looks to extend streak vs N. Fla.

North Alabama (10-3, 6-1) vs. North Florida (6-11, 4-3)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama looks for its seventh straight conference win against North Florida. North Alabama's last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 86-77 on Jan. 8. North Florida lost 82-78 loss at home against North Alabama in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: North Florida's Jose Placer has averaged 14.5 points while Emmanuel Adedoyin has put up 9.6 points. For the Lions, Mervin James has averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds while Emanuel Littles has put up 9.1 points and 10.1 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Lions have scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 67.4 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 54.5 points scored and 74.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Placer has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Florida is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: North Alabama has won its last three road games, scoring 71.3 points, while allowing 61.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Alabama defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions 26th among Division I teams. North Florida has turned the ball over on 24.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Ospreys 334th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25