SD looks to extend streak vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (2-13, 0-5) vs. South Dakota (9-6, 8-2)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its ninth straight conference win against Nebraska Omaha. South Dakota's last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota State Bison 74-67 on Dec. 11, 2020. Nebraska Omaha fell 91-59 at South Dakota in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Stanley Umude is putting up 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Coyotes. Complementing Umude is A.J. Plitzuweit, who is producing 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Mavericks are led by Matt Pile, who is averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Coyotes have scored 77.5 points per game and allowed 65.7 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 61.7 points scored and 76 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.SOLID STANLEY: Umude has connected on 35.3 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He's also converted 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-12 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Dakota is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 78.3 percent of its free throws. The Coyotes are 2-6 when they shoot below 78.3 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the country. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 338th among Division I teams).

