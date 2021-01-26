Young’s 38 points lead Hawks past depleted Clippers, 108-99

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a basket as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Trae Young scored 38 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the depleted Los Angeles Clippers 108-99 on Tuesday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Clippers were without three starters. Leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Guard Patrick Beverley missed the game with right knee soreness.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Serge Ibaka had 15 points.

De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. Clint Capela collected 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter gave the Hawks a fourth-quarter push by scoring each of his 13 points in the final quarter. Huerter sank consecutive 3-pointers after Los Angeles pulled even at 79-all, giving Atlanta the lead for good.

Three free throws by Young gave the Hawks a 95-85 lead. Jackson’s three-point play trimmed the advantage to 101-96, but Huerter answered with his third 3-pointer of the period.

Young scored 14 points in the third period.

Teams are not allowed to reveal if players in the health and safety protocol have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and inconclusive test results also could place players in the protocol.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game Leonard and George “are feeling well.”

Leonard is averaging 25.9 points and George is right behind at 23.9, leaving a significant scoring void.

“Our guys are up for the challenge,” Lue said. “No excuses. ... Hopefully they can get back and join the team soon.”

The Clippers’ new lineup struggled early on with perimeter shooting. Los Angeles made only two of its first 11 3-point shots.

Ibaka had 13 first-half points to help the Clippers to a 48-43 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Lue said he was eager to see his backups have an opportunity to make a bigger contribution. G Terance Mann made his first start of the season after making eight starts in his 2019-20 rookie season. Jackson made his second start and Luke Kennard made his third start. “They’ve been preparing,” Lue said. “They work on their game every day ... make sure they’re getting better in their craft.”

Hawks: Young (back spasms) and Capela (sore right hand) returned after missing one game. F Cam Reddish (right Achilles tightness) was held out. ... The team wore its new City Edition MLK jerseys for the second time, honoring Atlanta native Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy. ... John Collins had 11 points with 11 rebounds and set a career high by blocking five shots.

WELCOME BACK

Approximately 1,300 Hawks season-ticket holders attended the game, less than 10% capacity of State Farm Arena. It was the Hawks’ first move toward a gradual return of fans. Tarps continued to cover seats on the side of the arena behind the teams.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Six-game road trip continues on Thursday at Miami.

Hawks: Remain home to play New Jersey Nets on Wednesday.