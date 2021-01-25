New Jersey hosts Philadelphia following shutout win

Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1, fifth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-1-1, third in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after the Devils shut out New York 2-0. Scott Wedgewood earned the victory in the net for New Jersey after collecting 28 saves.

New Jersey finished 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division play a season ago. The Devils were called for 269 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

Philadelphia went 41-21-7 overall and 16-4-4 in division action a season ago. The Flyers scored 227 total goals last season while collecting 382 assists.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Flyers: Philippe Myers: out (rib), Sean Couturier: out (chest).