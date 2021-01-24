Chelsea, Leicester beat second-tier clubs in FA Cup

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham runs for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Chelsea and Luton Town at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) AP

Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick as Chelsea beat Luton 3-1 and Leicester had to come from behind against another second-tier club before ousting Brentford by the same score to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Abraham netted twice in a seven-minute span in the first half. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga’s latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute, taking his season tally to 11.

Timo Werner missed a late penalty in a frustrating end to his afternoon. Chelsea will play another lower-league club, Barnsley, in the round of 16.

This victory was crucial for under-pressure manager Frank Lampard after five losses in the past eight Premier League games.

LEICESTER COMEBACK

Brentford, which beat four Premier League teams on its way to this season’s League Cup semifinals, threatened another shock when it took the lead through Mads Bech Sorensen’s sixth-minute goal against Leicester.

But Leicester turned it around within six minutes at the start of the second half. James Maddison weaved through the Brentford defense to the edge of the area before teeing up Cengiz Under, who powerfully fired in the equalizer.

Youri Tielemans was tripped in the area by Tariqe Fosu and the Belgium midfielder netted from the penalty spot. Maddison killed it off in the 71st minute when he tapped in the rebound after Harvey Barnes’ shot was saved.

BURNLEY ADVANCES

Jay Rodriguez struck twice for Burnley in a 3-0 win at Fulham — the 31-year-old striker's first goals since July.

With just under 10 minutes left on the clock, Rodriguez turned provider for Kevin Long for the third.

A week after they drew in the Premier League, Manchester United and Liverpool meet again in the FA Cup with Jürgen Klopp’s side struggling in its Premier League title defense.