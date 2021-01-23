Sports

Wright scores 22 to lead Marist over Rider 76-67

The Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.

Ricardo Wright scored a season-high 22 points as Marist topped Rider 76-67 on Saturday night.

Braden Bell had 15 points for Marist (8-6, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Herasme had eight rebounds and Jordan Jones added three blocks.

Marist dominated the first half and led 51-22 at halftime. The Red Foxes' first-half points marked a season best, while the Broncs scored a season low.

Allen Powell scored a career-high 20 points for the Broncs (4-11, 4-8). Dwight Murray Jr. added 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jaelen McGlone had 13 points.

The Red Foxes leveled the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Marist 76-64 on Friday.

