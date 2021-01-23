Sports

Haase leads Mercer over VMI 83-80

The Associated Press

MACON, Ga.

Felipe Haase had a career-high 23 points as Mercer narrowly beat VMI 83-80 on Saturday. Ross Cummings added 22 points for the Bears.

Haase hit a 3-pointer with 1:38 to play to put Mercer up 80-73. Trey Bonham answer with a layup to tie it 17 seconds later. Haase hit the winning 3 at the 1:03 mark.

After that both teams missed baskets, giving Mercer a final chance following a timeout with nine seconds left but Greg Parham couldn't get the tying basket to fall just before time ran out.

Leon Ayers III had 18 points for Mercer (10-4, 3-3 Southern Conference).

Parham had 26 points for the Keydets (8-8, 3-4), his sixth-straight 20-point game. Jake Stephens added 12 points. Bonham had 11 points and six rebounds.

