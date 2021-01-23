Rider looks to extend streak vs Marist

Marist (7-6, 5-6) vs. Rider (4-10, 4-7)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. In its last nine wins against the Red Foxes, Rider has won by an average of 10 points. Marist's last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2016, a 71-58 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Marist's Jordan Jones, Ricardo Wright and Hakim Byrd have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Red Foxes scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Broncs have given up just 70.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dwight Murray Jr. has directly created 45 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 24 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Red Foxes are 0-5 when they allow at least 72 points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Broncs are 0-8 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Marist has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MAAC teams. The Broncs have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season and just 9.2 times per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25