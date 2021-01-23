Hawaii looks to end streak vs CS Fullerton

Hawaii (3-4, 1-4) vs. Cal State Fullerton (4-4, 3-4)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks to extend Hawaii's conference losing streak to five games. Hawaii's last Big West win came against the UC Riverside Highlanders 88-83 on Jan. 8. Cal State Fullerton is coming off an 83-67 home win against Hawaii in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: The senior duo of James Jean-Marie and Casdon Jardine has led the Rainbow Warriors. Jean-Marie is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jardine is putting up 11.6 points and six rebounds per game. The Titans have been led by juniors Vincent Lee and Tray Maddox Jr., who have combined to score 27.9 points per outing.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Titans have scored 76 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Jean-Marie has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last five games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Hawaii's Jardine has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 56 percent of them, and is 8 for 16 over the past five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rainbow Warriors have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Titans. Cal State Fullerton has 46 assists on 89 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three outings while Hawaii has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton is rated second among Big West teams with an average of 78.3 points per game. The Titans have averaged 81.6 points per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25