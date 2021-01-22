Kevin Durant out for Nets’ second straight game with Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, right, knocks the ball loose from Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sat out Friday night against the Cavaliers as the team continues to take a cautious approach with his surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

Durant played a season-high 50 minutes in the Nets’ 147-135 double-overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in Brooklyn's first game with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the floor together.

Nets coach Steve Nash blamed himself for playing Durant, Irving and Harden excessive minutes in an early-season contest. Harden logged a career-best 51 minutes and Irving equaled his NBA high with 48.

“We'll try and develop a second unit to share — and spread around the minutes — of our big three,” Nash said. “At the same time, guys want to win and don't want to be on the bench in a close game. It's a balancing act.”

The Nets, who recently acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade from the Houston Rockets, host Miami on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Durant tore his right Achilles tendon in June of 2019 and didn't play last season. A 10-time All-Star, he's averaging 31.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season.