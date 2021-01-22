Hank Aaron, Atlanta Braves legend and former MLB home run king, dies at 86

Baseball hall-of-famer Hank Aaron died Friday at 86. AP

Hank Aaron, an Atlanta Braves legend and Major League Baseball’s former home run king, died Friday morning, according to the Braves. He was 86.

One of the best players of all time, Aaron slugged 755 home runs during his illustrious career that ended in 1976. His home run record stood until 2007, when Barry Bonds surpassed him.

Many people still associate the record to Aaron, as Bonds has been attributed to steroid use.

Nicknamed “Hammerin’ Hank,” he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, being named on 406 of 415 ballots. MLB records Aaron still holds include RBI (2,297), total bases (6,856), extra-base hits (1,477) and All-Star Game appearances (25).

Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement to multiple outlets the franchise is “devastated” by Aaron’s death.

“He was a beacon for our organization first as a player, then with player development, and always with our community efforts. His incredible talent and resolve helped him achieve the highest accomplishments, yet he never lost his humble nature. Henry Louis Aaron wasn’t just our icon, but one across Major League Baseball and around the world. His success on the diamond was matched only by his business accomplishments off the field and capped by his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.”

He was born in Mobile, Alabama, and played the majority of his career for the Milwaukee Braves, before the franchise moved to Atlanta after the 1965 season.

In 2002, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

MLB Network and Fox Sports reporter Jon Morosi said Aaron’s “legacy transcends his place as one of the greatest in the history of our national pastime.”

“He represents the best of America, with his resiliency, grace, and relentless optimism,” Morosi tweeted. “An extraordinary life. He is royalty.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan called Aaron “a true American hero.”

“Raised in the Jim Crow South, he ignored hatred as he conquered baseball and went on to live a life of eminence,” Passan tweeted. “He was a paragon of grace and class. When he walked into a room, everyone froze, then marveled. We all knew we were among a king.”

Other MLB legends, including David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Braves icon Chipper Jones, tweeted their condolences.

A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021 I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021 I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021

Aaron is the second baseball great affiliated with the Braves to die this week. Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a television and radio analyst for the Braves for 28 years, died Monday. He was 75.

