No. 3 UConn beats Butler, Auriemma passes Summitt in wins

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks to his player during a break in the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led a balanced attack with 18 points and No. 3 UConn, playing for the first time in 10 days, routed Butler 103-35 on Tuesday night.

The win was coach Geno Auriemma’s 1,099th at UConn, moving him past late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, into second place on the all-time list just two days before the Huskies visit Knoxville to take on the Lady Vols.

Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin, who made her first start, each scored 17 points for the unbeaten Huskies (8-0, 7-0 Big East). Tennessee transfer Evina Wesbrook chipped in with 14 points and freshman Paige Bueckers had 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Okako Adika scored 18 points for Butler (1-9, 1-8), despite spending most of the game in foul trouble, and Genesis Parker added 15 points.

NO. 23 SYRACUSE 88, NORTH CAROLINA 76

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis scored 10 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter and freshman Tiana Mangakahia had 19 points and 13 assists in a come-from-behind win over North Carolina.

Emily Engstler added 11 points and 13 rebounds, Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points. a career-high 16 boards and four blocks, and Priscilla Williams finished with 11 points and nine rebounds for Syracuse (7-1, 4-1 ACC).

Janelle Bailey led North Carolina (7-5, 2-5) with 22 points. Stephanie Watts had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Alyssa Ustby scored 13 points.