Memphis takes on Portland, seeks 4th straight road win

Memphis Grizzlies (7-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on Portland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-4 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks ninth in the league shooting 37.4% from downtown, led by Carmelo Anthony shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies have gone 2-3 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard ranks second on the Trail Blazers averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 28.1 points per game while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Robert Covington is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 7.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 12.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.4% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 103.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), CJ Elleby: day to day (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).