Top-ranked Stanford falls to Colorado

Colorado guard Frida Formann, center, celebrates with teammates Zuzanna Kulinska, left, and Charlotte Whittaker after overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado upset Stanford 77-72. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Frida Formann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:36 left in overtime to lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a 77-72 upset win over No. 1 Stanford on Sunday.

Peanut Tuitele blocked Lexi Hull’s 3-point attempt that would have tied it at with a second left to give Colorado its first win over a top-ranked team in program history. It also ended a 16-game losing streak to the Cardinal after a couple of close calls last season.

It was the second consecutive season that Stanford lost to an unranked team as No. 1,

Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes (6-6, 4-5 Pac-12).

Stanford (11-1, 8-1) led 70-69 after Hull split a pair of free throws. Formann, a freshman, hit a shot from the top of the arc to put the Buffaloes ahead for good.

No. 2 LOUISVILLE 84, FLORIDA STATE 56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 16 points to lead Louisville to a victory over Florida State.

The win by the Cardinals (12-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) coupled by an overtime loss by top-ranked Stanford at Colorado may likely give Louisville its first No. 1 ranking in program history when the new poll comes out Monday.

Louisville was originally slated to play N.C. State on Sunday, but the Wolfpack are on pause right now because of the coronavirus. The ACC reworked the schedule to setup the game against the Seminoles (4-2, 3-2), who played for the first time since New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19 issues. They dressed and played just eight of their 13 players Sunday.

Bionca Jackson scored a career-high 21 to lead Florida State.

No. 7 TEXAS A&M 69, No. 14 MISSISIPPI STATE 41

COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 19 points to lead Texas A&M to a victory over Mississippi State.

Texas A&M (13-1, 4-1 SEC) scored the game’s first five points and never trailed in bouncing back from its loss to LSU, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Bulldogs (8-4, 3-3) in the process.

Wells, a 6-foot senior guard, hit 8 of 9 field goals to lead three Aggies in double figures. Aaliyah Wilson added 15 points and nine rebounds while Ciera Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Myah Taylor scored 14 points to lead Mississippi State, which lost its second straight. Rickea Jackson had 11 points.

No. 8 UCLA 68, No. 25 WASHINGTON STATE 66, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 28 points and UCLA withstood a smart play by Washington State that forced overtime.

Osborne had 11 points in overtime as UCLA (8-2, 6-2 Pac-12) won its third in a row. The Bruins improved to 33-0 overall at home against Washington State.

The Cougars trailed 53-50 with 2 seconds left in regulation when star Charlisse Leger-Walker was fouled. She made the first free throw, missed the second on purpose and her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, got the rebound and hit a layup to send the game into OT.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars (7-2, 5-2) with 18 points.

No. 9 MARYLAND 79, WISCONSIN 70

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 19 points and Diamond Miller added 17 to help Maryland beat Wisconsin for its 10th consecutive victory.

The Terrapins’ only loss this season is an 81-72 setback to then-No. 24 Missouri State on Nov. 28.

Sydney Hilliard scored 19 and Julie Pospisilova had 18 for Wisconsin (3-8, 0-8 Big Ten). Imani Lewis added 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Maryland (11-1, 7-0) outrebounded Wisconsin 44-29 and got a career-high 17 rebounds from Mimi Collins, who also scored 13 points

No. 11 ARIZONA 67, OREGON STATE 51

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Helena Pueyo reached a career-high in scoring by halftime, Aari McDonald extended her string of double-digit scoring to 78 games and Arizona gave Oregon State.

Pueyo scored all of her 15 points in the first half as she made all four attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. McDonald poured in 20 points for Arizona (10-2, 8-2 Pac-12 Conference), her double-digit scoring streak ties the mark set by Oregon grad Sabrina Ionescu.

Arizona upended No. 10 Oregon 57-41 on Thursday, sweeping the Oregon schools for the first time since 2011.

Oregon State (3-4, 1-4) was playing for the first time since Dec. 19 after an extended pause for COVID-19 concerns. Taylor Jones and Savannah Samuel led the Beavers with 11 points each, three other players scored eight apiece.

No. 12 KENTUCKY 80, VANDERBILT 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blair Green scored 22 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Kentucky survived Vanderbilt’s upset bid.

Chelsie Hall sank a jumper, Koi Love followed with another and the Commodores led 69-65 with 5:04 left. But the Wildcats rallied with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good as Dre’Una Edwards sank a pair of foul shots and jumper during the run.

A half hour before the game, Kentucky (10-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) announced Robyn Benton, Jazmine Massengill and Kameron Roach were scratched from the lineup due to coronavirus restrictions. The Wildcats were also without leading scorer Rhyne Howard (20.4 ppg) due to an injured ankle.

The sophomore Love scored a career-high 32 points for Vanderbilt (4-3, 0-3); her first 30-point plus game.

TEXAS TECH 74, No. 21 TEXAS 66

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and Lexi Gordon scored 14 and Texas Tech upset Texas.

Gray hit a jump shot, Maka Jackson sank a pair of free throws with 3:31 before halftime and Texas Tech (7-6, 2-5 Big 12 Conference) took a 28-26 lead and never trailed again.

Gray sealed the win with a three-point play on a sweeping, left-hand layup drawing the foul on Joanne Allen-Taylor. The play gave the Red Raiders a 69-62 lead with 52 seconds remaining.

Celeste Taylor and Audrey Warren scored 14 apiece for Texas (9-3, 3-2)

No. 22 NORTHWESTERN 67, PENN STATE 50

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 19 points and had five steals as Northwestern beat Penn State, picking up a third-straight win.

The absence of Penn State’s leading scorer Kelly Jekot (15.9 ppg) was immediately apparent as the Lady Lions (4-6, 1-5 Big Ten) made three of seven shots in the first quarter and were 5-for-21 shooting by halftime, when they trailed 32-18.

Jekot, a senior guard, suffered an injury in practice during the week and is out for the season, according to the school.

Northwestern (7-2, 5-2) put pressure on Penn State’s shuffled lineup, contesting passes and inbounds plays. The Wildcats tied a season high with 17 steals.

No. 23 TENNESSEE 82, ALABAMA 56

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tennessee bounced back from a disappointing loss to roll past Alabama.

Tennessee, coming off a 67-66 home loss to Georgia on Thursday, took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Crimson Tide 26-7.

It was a confidence building win with No. 4 UConn coming to Knoxville on Thursday.

Rae Burrell added 17 points for the Lady Vols (9-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference).

It was the opposite story for the Crimson Tide, who upended No. 14 Mississippi State 86-78 on the road Thursday but couldn’t contain the Tennessee offense at home.

Jordan Lewis led Alabama (11-2, 4-2) with 22 points.

No. 24 SYRACUSE 99, MIAMI 64

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Priscilla Williams had a perfect shooting day for a season-high 26 points, Tiana Mangakahia had her 25th double-double and Syracuse raced past Miami.

It was the first game in 28 days for the Orange because of coronavirus issues and the first of four in eight days, but the layoff didn’t hurt as they shot 17 of 30 behind the 3-point arc and 63% overall, their best shooting day ever in the Carrier Dome.

Mangakahia, who missed last season because of breast cancer, had her first double-double in points (10) and assists (10) in 1,030 days.

Williams, Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia combined to shoot 20 of 22 as Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was 36 of 57. In going 9 for 9,

Nyayongah Gony had 13 points for the Hurricanes (6-5, 3-5).