UNCG looks to extend streak vs The Citadel

The Citadel (8-2, 1-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (8-5, 3-2)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over The Citadel. In its last 13 wins against the Bulldogs, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 14 points. The Citadel's last win in the series came on Jan. 5, 2015, an 85-83 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Isaiah Miller, Kaleb Hunter and Hayden Koval have collectively scored 42 percent of UNC Greensboro's points this season and 45 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For The Citadel, Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have scored 52 percent of the team's points this season, including 78 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bulldogs have scored 65.4 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 87.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Miller has made or assisted on 44 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Citadel is a perfect 6-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bulldogs are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has 35 assists on 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its previous three games while The Citadel has assists on 51 of 92 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked second among Division I teams with an average of 93.3 points per game.

