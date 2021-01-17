Brooklyn faces Milwaukee after Durant’s 42-point outing

Milwaukee Bucks (9-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Kevin Durant scored 42 points in the Nets' 122-115 victory against the Magic.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and 20-16 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Nets averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second chance points and 36.7 bench points last season.

Milwaukee finished 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Bucks averaged 118.7 points per game last season, 18.3 on free throws and 41.4 from beyond the arc.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: None listed.