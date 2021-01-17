Flames host the Canucks after shutout victory

Vancouver Canucks (1-2-0, seventh in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (1-0-1, third in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hosts the Vancouver Canucks after the Flames shut out Vancouver 3-0. Jacob Markstrom earned the victory in the net for Calgary after recording 32 saves.

Calgary went 13-10-1 in division play and 16-13-4 at home a season ago. The Flames scored 2.9 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.1 last season.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Canucks recorded two shutouts last season while compiling a .907 save percentage.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.