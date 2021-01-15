Nashville and Columbus meet in division showdown

Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (1-0-0, third in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville plays Columbus in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Nashville went 12-7-1 in division play and 17-14-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Predators scored 212 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Columbus finished 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division play in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Blue Jackets recorded seven shutouts last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.