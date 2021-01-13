San Jose St. looks to end streak vs CSU

Colorado State (8-2, 5-1) vs. San Jose State (2-8, 0-6)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks to extend San Jose State's conference losing streak to 17 games. San Jose State's last MWC win came against the Air Force Falcons 90-81 on Jan. 25, 2020. Colorado State snuck past UNLV by three points at home on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: The prolific Richard Washington is averaging 21.6 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Jalen Dalcourt is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 13.8 points per game. The Rams are led by David Roddy, who is averaging 16.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Rams have scored 90.7 points per game against MWC opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they managed over three non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Isaiah Stevens has accounted for 56 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. Stevens has 18 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has an assist on 29 of 83 field goals (34.9 percent) over its past three contests while Colorado State has assists on 47 of 72 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is rated first in the MWC with an average of 76.1 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25