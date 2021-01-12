Iowa State, Kansas State look to end streaks

Iowa State (2-7, 0-5) vs. Kansas State (5-8, 1-4)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks to extend Iowa State's conference losing streak to 10 games. Iowa State's last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs 65-59 on Feb. 25, 2020. Kansas State lost 70-54 to Oklahoma State in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Iowa State has been fueled by senior leadership while Kansas State has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Cyclones, seniors Javan Johnson, Solomon Young and Jalen Coleman-Lands have collectively scored 54 percent of the team's points this year, including 60 percent of all Cyclones points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have collectively scored 38 percent of Kansas State's points this season, including 42 percent of the team's points over its last five games.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iowa State is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Iowa State has scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 84.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

RECENT GAMES: Iowa State has averaged only 65.2 points per game over its last five games. The Cyclones are giving up 72 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25