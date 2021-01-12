Sports

Nicholls St. looks for road win vs NW State

The Associated Press

NATCHITOCHES, La.

Nicholls State (4-5, 2-1) vs. Northwestern State (2-12, 1-2)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its third straight win over Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum. Northwestern State's last win at home against the Colonels came on Jan. 12, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Northwestern State's Trenton Massner, Jairus Roberson and Jamaure Gregg have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Demons points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Demons have scored 79.3 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.6 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.GIFTED GORDON: Ty Gordon has connected on 38.6 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He's also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Nicholls State has lost its last four road games, scoring 59 points, while allowing 73 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Demons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. Northwestern State has an assist on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Nicholls State has assists on 36 of 96 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

