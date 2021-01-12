Mavericks take on the Hornets, look for 4th straight win

Dallas Mavericks (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 10-21 at home. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game last season, 46.5 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

Dallas finished 27-20 in Western Conference play and 23-14 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks averaged 117 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from behind the arc last season.

Charlotte and Dallas matchup for the second time this season. The Hornets won 118-99 in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 30. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 18 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen Brunson: out (health protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (health protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health protocols).