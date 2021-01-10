Sports

Randolph scores 21 to carry Florida A&M over SC State 70-68

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

MJ Randolph had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Florida A&M narrowly beat South Carolina State 70-68 on Sunday.

DJ Jones had 12 points and four blocks for Florida A&M (2-6, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Conference). Bryce Moragne added 11 points. Johnny Brown had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Omar Croskey had 18 points for the Bulldogs (0-13, 0-3). Themus Fulks added 11 points and seven assists. Jemal Davis had 12 rebounds.

