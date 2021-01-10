Sabonis leads Indiana against Sacramento following 28-22 game

Indiana Pacers (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Sacramento Kings after Domantas Sabonis' 28-point, 22-rebound outing in the Pacers' 125-117 loss to the Suns.

Sacramento went 31-41 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 16-19 at home. The Kings allowed opponents to score 112.1 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Indiana finished 28-19 in Eastern Conference games and 20-17 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers gave up 107.5 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (ankle), Jabari Parker: day to day (health and safety protocols), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).