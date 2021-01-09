Sports

Sims scores 15 to lift Middle Tennessee past FIU 67-56

The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.

Donovan Sims had 15 points and six rebounds as Middle Tennessee beat Florida International 67-56 on Saturday.

Jordan Davis had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (3-5, 1-1 Conference USA). DeAndre Dishman added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Florida International scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Antonio Daye, Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (8-4, 2-2). Radshad Davis added 11 points and nine rebounds. Tevin Brewer had 10 points.

Florida International defeated Middle Tennessee 68-55 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Nwandu scores 21 to lead Niagara over Rider 66-55

January 09, 2021 4:10 PM

Sports

McCormack scores 17 as No. 6 Kansas edges Oklahoma, 63-59

January 09, 2021 4:10 PM

Sports

Stephens scores 18 to carry Lafayette over Bucknell 83-60

January 09, 2021 4:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service