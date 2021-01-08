Curry scores 38 as Warriors rally past Clippers, 115-105

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives with the ball past Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Stephen Curry scored 38 points and the Golden State Warriors erased a big second-half deficit Friday night to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-105.

The Warriors trailed by 21 late in the third quarter but Curry scored 19 in that period and pulled Golden State within six entering the fourth.

Golden State (5-4) then outscored Los Angeles 34-18 over the final 12 minutes and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Clippers, who beat them at the Chase Center two nights earlier.

Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers (6-4) and Kawhi Leonard added 24, but Golden State turned up the defense after the Clippers scored 65 in the first half.

Curry got payback after being held to just 13 points in Wednesday’s loss. He got help from his teammates in the fourth as Eric Paschall, Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore all hit big shots.

The Clippers shot 58.7% from the floor in the first half and led 65-51. George had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc.

But Curry rallied the Warriors with his big third quarter and when Paschall hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 92-89 with 10:01 left, it gave them their first lead since it was 3-2.

Los Angeles got to the basket easily in the first two quarters, outscoring Golden State 28-16 in the paint.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard’s missed free throw in the second quarter ended a streak of 46 consecutive free throws made by Los Angeles at the Chase Center. … Coach Tyronn Lue was asked before the game how he liked coaching while wearing a mask. “It’s hard,” he said. “With my Missouri accent and facemask on, they can’t understand me too much. But we've just do what we've got to do.”

Warriors: Curry (sore left ankle) was listed as questionable before the game but made the start. … Andrew Wiggins tested out his sore left quad in pregame drills and was cleared to start.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Chicago on Sunday in their first game against an Eastern Conference opponent.

Warriors: Host Toronto on Sunday.