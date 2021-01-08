Tatum has 32 to help Celtics hold off Beal, Wizards 116-107

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) steals the ball from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

Jayson Tatum had 32 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics held off Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 116-107 Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Beal had 41 points and eight rebounds a game after tying the franchise record with 60 points against the 76ers.

Tatum hit 14 of 27 shots to power the short-handed Celtics, who were without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams. The trio is sidelined in COVID-19 health and safety protocol for the next seven days.

Rui Hachimura had 17 points and Davis Bertans had 13 as the Wizards dropped to 2-7.

The Celtics were cruising early, outscoring the Wizards 33-19 in the second quarter. They increased a 19-point halftime lead to 28 in the first five minutes of the third quarter.

The Wizards rallied from there, clawing within 99-95 with 7:36 left in the game.

Boston scored seven straight points to build a small cushion. It was 106-101 when Marcus Smart led a fast break and found Brown for a corner 3-pointer with 2:08 remaining.

Russell Westbrook was in action just two days after dislocating a finger on his right hand late in Washington’s loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday night. He played with his right ring and pinkie fingers taped together. He finished with 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field.

Daniel Theis started at center for Boston and picked up two quick fouls, prompting coach Brad Stevens to play second-year, 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall for just the second time this season. Fall made the most of the opportunity, coming up with a block at the rim on Westbrook in the first quarter. He also was the recipient of an alley-oop from Brown in the second.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Despite playing the 76ers on Wednesday, a day before Philadelphia guard Seth Curry tested positive for the coronavirus, coach Scott Brooks said they haven’t had any positive tests. ... Westbrook was assessed a technical foul from the bench in the third quarter.

Celtics: Had a pregame moment of silence for former NBA player and coach Paul Westphal, then continued to take a knee for the national anthem. Westphal was a member of the Celtics’ 1973-74 championship team. ... G Jeff Teague returned after missing two games with a sprained left ankle. ... Led by 21 in the first half. ... Semi Ojeleye scored eight straight points in the opening three minutes of the third quarter.

WALKER CLEARED FOR PRACTICE

Celtics All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has been cleared to begin practicing.

Walker hasn’t played this season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee prior to the start of training camp last month. He’s been on a 12-week strengthening program since the early October procedure.

Stevens said Walker’s been pain-free during individual workouts and that the next step is for him to go through some live practices with teammates.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host the Heat on Saturday.

Celtics: Host the Heat on Sunday.