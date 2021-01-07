Spurs stop Lakers’ 4-game streak, win 2nd straight in LA

San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge, left, defends against Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 on Thursday.

Two nights after topping the Clippers to snap a four-game losing streak, the Spurs picked up another win at Staples Center.

Demar DeRozan added 19 points and eight assists for San Antonio. The Spurs were 16 of 35 on 3-pointers after making 20 from beyond the arc against the Clippers.

LeBron James scored 27 points and Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio scored the first nine points and never trailed.

MAVERICKS 124, NUGGETS 117, OT

DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic came within one rebound of his second straight triple-double, finishing with 38 points and 13 assists to lead Dallas over Denver in overtime.

Doncic sat out Sunday’s loss to Chicago and responded with his first triple-double of the season against Houston on Monday. He followed that up with a season high in points.

Nikola Jokic scored 20 of his 38 points after halftime and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray added 21 points and nine assists.

Josh Richardson scored 14 points, including five straight in overtime to give the Mavericks the lead for good.

Jokic capped a 17-point fourth quarter with an 18-foot jumper at the horn to send the game to overtime.

NETS 122, 76ERS 109

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris had a season-best 28 points and Brooklyn, playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, beat NBA-leading Philadelphia.

Without their two superstars in uniform — blue uniforms, a throwback to 30 years ago in New Jersey — the Nets jumped out quickly and had a double-digit lead for much of the second half while winning their second straight, both without Durant.

Caris LeVert had 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Jarrett Allen added 15 points and 11 boards for the Nets.

Irving was ruled out Thursday afternoon for personal reasons. The Nets already knew they’d be without Durant for a second consecutive game because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Joel Embiid started slowly before finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers (7-2), who beat Washington on Wednesday. Ben Simmons was limited to 11 points.

TRAIL BLAZERS 135, TIMBERWOLVES 117

PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Portland handed Minnesota its sixth straight loss.

CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Trail Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.

D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves (2-6), who continue to struggle without Karl-Anthony Towns as he recovers from a dislocated left wrist. He’s missed six games, coinciding with Minnesota’s losing streak.

CAVALIERS 94, GRIZZLIES 90

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field to lead Cleveland past Memphis.

Cedi Osman scored 16 points as the Cavaliers snapped a two-game skid. JaVale McGee added 13 points.

Cleveland was minus leading scorer Collin Sexton, who sat out with a left ankle sprain.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 17 points and 10 rebounds.