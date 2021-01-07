Fresno State looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

San Jose State (2-6, 0-4) vs. Fresno State (3-3, 1-3)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. In its last six wins against the Spartans, Fresno State has won by an average of 20 points. San Jose State's last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 69-62 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Fresno State's Orlando Robinson has averaged 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 12.5 points. For the Spartans, Richard Washington has averaged 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Omari Moore has put up 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Bulldogs have scored 66.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.ROBUST RICHARD: Washington has connected on 33.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 90.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 77.7 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25