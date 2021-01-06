Sports

Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull

The Associated Press

Wolves players warm-up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester Utd and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020. (Martin Rickett, Pool via AP) Martin Rickett AP
WOLVERHAMPTON, England

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on Nov. 29.

The Mexico international “still has a way to go,” Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez's condition, “however things are going well.”

He attended Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on Dec. 27.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a timeframe for the potential return of Jimenez, the team’s main striker and top scorer last season.

Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt.

