No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State, stays perfect in Big 12

Texas guard Andrew Jones celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 23 points and No. 4 Texas held off Iowa State 78-72 on Tuesday night to continue its torrid start to the season.

Texas (9-1, 3-0 Big 12) led by as much as 15 early in the second half and appeared to be cruising to an easy win. But Iowa State (2-6, 0-4) kept chipping away and made it tough for Texas to close out the game.

Jones’ driving baseline layup with 2:40 to play gave Texas a 72-63 cushion. The Cyclones got within 75-70 when Javan Johnson converted a three-point play with 28 seconds left. The Longhorns closed it out from the free-throw line.

Johnson scored 21 points to lead Iowa State.

NO. 6 KANSAS 93, TCU 64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David McCormack scored a season-high 20 points to lead five Kansas players in double figures as the Jayhawks beat TCU and matched the Big 12 record by winning their 11th consecutive conference road game.

The Jayhawks (9-2, 3-1 Big 12) matched the league mark they initially set 18 years ago. The win in Fort Worth came only three days after their 25-point loss at home to Texas.

Ochai Agbaji added 19 points, while Jalen Wilson had 16, Tristan Enaruna 12 and Christian Braun 10.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr. had a career-high 18 points to lead the Horned Frogs (9-3, 2-2). R.J. Nembhard had 14, ending his streak of four 20-point games in a row.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 78, NO. 13 MISSOURI 63

DJ Stewart scored 24 points and Mississippi State overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to roll past No. 13 Missouri.

Mississippi State trailed by 14 points early in the second half before taking the lead with a 15-0 run and then pulling away with a 21-4 burst.

Iverson Molinar added 20 points for the Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). Tolu Smith had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri (7-2, 1-2) with 16 points.

NO. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 68, NO. 15 RUTGERS 45

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry had 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, helping Michigan State pull away to beat Rutgers.

The Spartans (8-3, 2-3 Big Ten) had a 17-point scoring edge in the second half to win a second straight game after opening conference play with three straight losses.

The Scarlet Knights (7-3, 3-3) made 31% of their shots and 3 of 12 free throws.

Ron Harper Jr. had 13 points and Jacob Young scored 11 for Rutgers.

NO. 18 TEXAS TECH 82, KANSAS STATE 71

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. beat the first-half buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.

Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders (9-3, 2-2 Big 12) picked up their first conference home victory after losing two and beat the Wildcats in Lubbock for the seventh straight time.

Freshmen Nigel Pack and Selton Miguel each scored 17 points for Kansas State (5-7, 1-3), a season high for both.

NO. 19 CLEMSON 74, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 70, OT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms hit a go-ahead basket for a second straight game as Clemson rallied from nine points down in the second half to beat North Carolina State in overtime.

Nick Honor had 21 points and tied the game at 62 with 38 seconds left in regulation to set up the extra period.

North Carolina State (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took its last lead on DJ Funderburk’s 3-pointer with 3:12 to go in OT. That’s when Simms got the ball down low for a basket to put Clemson (9-1, 3-1) ahead for good.

Funderburk finished with 20 points while Daniels had 18 points and 10 rebounds for N.C. State.