James, Davis help Lakers beat Grizzlies, 108-94

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots past Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) AP

LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers opened a two-game set in Memphis with a 108-94 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday night.

James played within the offense for the first three quarters, then became more aggressive to start the fourth, scoring the Lakers first 10 points of the period. His 3-pointer with 2:34 left made it 101-90.

Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Lakers win their third straight.

Kyle Anderson led Memphis with 18 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones also had 14 points, and rookie Desmond Bane had 13.

The Lakers led 56-54 at the break after both teams held advantages of at least nine points in the first half. Los Angeles took a 77-75 lead into the fourth.

The teams will meet again Tuesday night.

CELTICS 122, PISTONS 12O

DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help Boston beat the Pistons for a weekend split.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit. Tatum had 24 points and 12 assists.

Jerami Grant scored 22 points for the Pistons, his career-best fifth straight game with at least 20.

On Friday night, Detroit beat Boston 96-93 for its only victory of the season.

WIZARDS 123, NETS 122

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading Washington past Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to help Washington win its second straight after an 0-5 start.

Irving had 30 points and 10 assists, and Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

NUGGETS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 109

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season and Denver beat Minnesota.

Murray scored 26 points in the first half, including 16 in the second quarter.

Malik Beasley, the former Denver draft pick traded to the Timberwolves last season, scored a season-high 25 for Minnesota.

The teams will complete home-and home set Tuesday night in Denver.

JAZZ 130, SPURS 109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and Utah made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat San Antonio.

Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and nine assists in 29 minutes. Utah was 21 for 41 on 3-pointers compared to 6 for 19 by San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points for the Spurs. San Antonio suffered its fourth straight loss as well as its largest margin of defeat.