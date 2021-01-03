Indiana St. looks to end streak vs Missouri St.

Indiana State (3-5, 0-3) vs. Missouri State (5-1, 2-1)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks to extend Indiana State's conference losing streak to five games. Indiana State's last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 71-58 on Feb. 29, 2020. Missouri State is coming off an 84-74 win at home over Indiana State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Sycamores are led by Jake LaRavia and Tyreke Key. LaRavia has averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while Key has put up 13.8 points per game. The Bears have been anchored by Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley, who are scoring 19 and 21 per game, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Prim has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Indiana State is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Indiana State has scored 67 points per game and allowed 80.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Missouri State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 70.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MVC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25