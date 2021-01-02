San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Thompson scores 22 to lift Wyoming over Fresno State 78-74

The Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif.

Hunter Thompson made seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as Wyoming narrowly beat Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday.

Marcus Williams had 13 points for Wyoming (7-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Hunter Maldonado added 13 points and Jeremiah Oden had 11.

Deon Stroud had 19 points for the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3). Isaiah Hill added 17 points. Orlando Robinson had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

