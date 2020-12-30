San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Kuhse lifts Saint Mary’s (Cal) past Sacramento State 63-45

The Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif.

Tommy Kuhse had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Saint Mary’s extended its home win streak to seven games, beating Sacramento State 63-45 on Wednesday night.

Kuhse shot 10 for 11 from the line.

Ethan Esposito had 16 points for the Hornets (3-1). Bryce Fowler added 10 points.

Christian Terrell, the Hornets’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, scored only two points (1 of 12).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

