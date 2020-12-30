Boise State looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
PHOENIX

Boise State (6-1, 2-0) vs. San Jose State (1-4, 0-2)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. Boise State has won by an average of 22 points in its last seven wins over the Spartans. San Jose State's last win in the series came on March 5, 2016, a 68-63 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Richard Washington has averaged 22 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Omari Moore is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Broncos are led by Derrick Alston Jr., who is averaging 16.9 points and four rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 47.4 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has an assist on 24 of 60 field goals (40 percent) across its previous three outings while Boise State has assists on 58 of 91 field goals (63.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Boise State defense has allowed only 58 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-best mark in the country. The San Jose State offense has put up just 66.6 points through five games (ranked 206th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

