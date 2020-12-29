Georgetown looks to knock off No. 11 Creighton

No. 11 Creighton (7-2, 3-1) vs. Georgetown (3-5, 1-3)

McDonough Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Creighton looks to give Georgetown its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Georgetown's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 Butler Bulldogs 73-66 on Feb. 15. Creighton has moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Xavier last week.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jahvon Blair, Qudus Wahab, Jamorko Pickett, Donald Carey and Chudier Bile have collectively accounted for 80 percent of Georgetown's scoring this season. For Creighton, Denzel Mahoney, Damien Jefferson and Mitch Ballock have collectively scored 41 percent of the team's points this season, including 44 percent of all Bluejays points over their last five.

BIG EAST BOOST: The Hoyas have scored 77.5 points per game across four conference games. That's an improvement from the 73 per game they put up against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Zegarowski has connected on 35.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last three games. He's also made 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hoyas. Georgetown has 41 assists on 85 field goals (48.2 percent) over its past three contests while Creighton has assists on 46 of 87 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-best rate in the nation. The Georgetown defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 332nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25