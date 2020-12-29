San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Richmond looks to extend streak vs Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C.

Richmond (6-2, 0-0) vs. Davidson (5-3, 1-0)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its fifth straight conference win against Davidson. Richmond's last A10 loss came against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 75-71 on Feb. 22. Davidson is coming off an 85-65 win over Vanderbilt in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have combined to account for 69 percent of Davidson's scoring this season and 76 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Richmond, Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo have collectively accounted for 71 percent of all Richmond scoring.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 36.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over his last three games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Spiders. Davidson has an assist on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Richmond has assists on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among A10 teams.

