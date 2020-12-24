Los Angeles hosts Dallas in Christmas Day action

Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Lakers -6.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day showdown.

Los Angeles finished 52-19 overall and went 25-10 at home a season ago. The Lakers averaged 19 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Dallas finished 43-32 overall and 27-20 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 38.4 bench points last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).