No. 13 Creighton holds on to hand No. 22 Xavier its 1st loss

Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) drives to the basket against Xavier forward Jason Carter (25) in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) AP

Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead No. 13 Creighton to a 66-61 win over 22nd-ranked Xavier on Wednesday, handling the Musketeers their first loss of the season.

The Bluejays (7-2, 3-1 Big East) used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead. before the Musketeers (8-1, 1-1) cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs’ 3-pointer. Adam Kunkel then got a steal and had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-pointer with a second left rimmed out.

Neither team shot well in the second half as Xavier was 2-for-16 from behind the arc and Creighton 3-for-13 in the final 20 minutes. The difference was at the free-throw line, where the Bluejays made 11 of 14 down the stretch.

Xavier leading scorer Zach Freemantle was held to seven points on 3-of-9 shooting. He fouled out with 2:38 remaining in the game. Nate Johnson led Xavier with 12 points.

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 80, NO. 11 RUTGERS 68

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored 22 points and Ohio State rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Rutgers.

E.J. Liddell had 21 points and Kyle Young added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio State (7-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which trailed 48-32 with 15 minutes left in the game. The Buckeyes went on a 20-1 run late in the second half to seize control and hand Rutgers (6-1, 2-1) its first loss.

Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points, Montez Mathis scored 16 and Jacob Young added 12 for the Scarlet Knights.

NO. 8 TENNESSEE 80, SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey scored 18 points and Tennessee struggled before beating winless South Carolina Upstate.

It wasn’t until a 12-2 run midway through the second half that the Volunteers (6-0) finally pulled away, Bailey had four points in that burst. Josiah-Jordan James added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Fulkerson scored 10.

The Spartans (0-8) were led by Tommy Brunner with 18 points. Everette Hammond scored 13 points.