Russell lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over McNeese St. 75-65

The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La.

Cedric Russell had 23 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated McNeese State 75-65 on Saturday night.

Dou Gueye had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Mylik Wilson added 12 points. Isaiah Richards had 11 points and seven rebounds. Theo Akwuba tied a career high with seven blocks plus four points and seven rebounds.

Keyshawn Feazell had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (4-3). Collin Warren added 14 points. Zach Scott had eight rebounds.

Dru Kuxhausen, who led the Cowboys in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had a season-low three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Louisiana-Lafayette faces Texas State at home next Friday. McNeese State takes on Champion Christian College at home next Tuesday.

