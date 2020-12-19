Syracuse rallies from 16 down to take Buffalo 107-96 in OT

Quincy Guerrier scored a career-high 27 points with 11 rebounds, Alan Griffin tied a career-high 24 points with 10 rebounds, and Syracuse beat Buffalo 107-96 in overtime Saturday night.

Griffin's basket 15 seconds into overtime gave Syracuse (6-1) the lead for good. The Orange outscored Buffalo 20-9 in the extra session.

Buffalo (3-3) took a 19-17 lead with 13:28 remaining in the first half and led for most of the contest. The Bulls led 48-37 at halftime and got the lead as high as 57-41 on Jayvon Graves' layup with 16:34 left before the Orange rallied.

Guerrier's three-point play with 76 seconds left in regulation gave the Orange an 85-82 lead.

Ronaldo Segu's deep 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation tied it at 87 for Buffalo. Following a Syracuse timeout, Josh Mballa stole it from the Orange's Marek Dolezaj and threw an outlet pass to a streaking Graves, who eluded one defender before having his layup attempt blocked off the backboard by a high-flying Griffin trailing the play.

Guerrier recovered the ball for Syracuse and got a clean look from half court, but missed as time expired to send it to the extra session.

Buddy Boeheim added 22 points for Syracuse. It was the first time that the Orange had three-or-more players score 20 or more since the six-overtime game against Connecticut in the 2009 Big East Tournament.

Mballa led Buffalo with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting before fouling out in overtime. Graves scored 22 points, Jeenathan Williams 19, Segu 13 and Keishawn Brewton 10.