Monmouth looks to sweep St. Pete’s

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.

St. Peter's (4-3, 2-1) vs. Monmouth (1-1, 1-0)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter's seeks revenge on Monmouth after dropping the first matchup in West Long Branch. The teams last met on Dec. 18, when the Hawks shot 44.3 percent from the field while limiting St. Peter's's shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to a two-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The Peacocks are led by Fousseyni Drame and KC Ndefo. F. Drame is averaging 11.6 points and 8.3 rebounds while Ndefo is putting up 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. The Hawks have been anchored by seniors George Papas and Deion Hammond, who are averaging 24.5 and 23 points, respectively.DOMINANT DRAME: F. Drame has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He's also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: St. Peter's has lost its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth as a collective unit has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 19, 2020 12:22 AM
