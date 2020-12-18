San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Wood scores 19 to lift Belmont past Tennessee St. 88-63

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Belmont to an 88-63 win over Tennessee State on Friday night.

Nick Muszynski had 13 points for Belmont (7-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mitch Listau added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds.

Luke Smith, who led the Bruins in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Shakwon Barrett had 17 points for the Tigers (0-3, 0-2). Mark Freeman added 12 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee State 79-64 on Dec. 8.

