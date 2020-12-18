Junior Joseph, Ross lift Iona over Rider 70-56

Nelly Junior Joseph scored 19 points as Iona defeated Rider 70-56 on Friday night. Isaiah Ross added 18 points for the Gaels, while Asante Gist chipped in 17.

Dylan van Eyck had 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Iona (3-3, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Broncs (1-4, 1-2). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 13 points. Dwight Murray Jr. had six rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25