Calcaterra carries San Diego past Cal Poly 70-61

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.

Joey Calcaterra posted 18 points and seven rebounds as San Diego got past Cal Poly 70-61 on Wednesday.

Frankie Hughes, the Toreros’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16.0 points per game, made just 1 of 6 shots.

Keith Smith had 12 points for the Mustangs (2-3). Hank Hollingsworth added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Sanders had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

