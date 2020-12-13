San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

GLF--Women’s Open, Advisory

The Associated Press

The final round of the U.S. Women's Open in Houston has been suspended because of dangerous storms. The leaders have not teed off.

The AP

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

AP Sportlight

December 13, 2020 7:01 AM

Sports

Westwood is Europe’s No 1 again after dramatic Dubai finish

December 13, 2020 5:43 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service