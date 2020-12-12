W. Michigan hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee (0-1) vs. Western Michigan (1-2)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Milwaukee in an early season matchup.

TEAM LEADERS: .DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Gholston has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Western Michigan scored 115 points and prevailed by five over Milwaukee when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee went 3-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Panthers gave up 74.4 points per game while scoring 69.7 per outing. Western Michigan went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and allowing 75.6 per game in the process.

